New Mexico ranch provides meat when stores are bare

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The owners of a New Mexico ranch are selling meat to anyone who may be unable to find it in the stores. Brandi Jump says since meat is flying off the shelves at grocery stores, they could help out by offering it to anyone who is unable to find it.

So, she took to Facebook – offering grass fed and grain fed meat from her ranch. “This time is really hard on everybody, so we just put our service, if you need meat, we’ve got some,” said Jump. She says it’s available for anyone who needs it, but they will have to pick it up. More information is available on Jump’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss