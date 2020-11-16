New Mexico ranch provides meat when stores are bare

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The owners of a New Mexico ranch are selling meat to anyone who may be unable to find it in the stores. Brandi Jump says since meat is flying off the shelves at grocery stores, they could help out by offering it to anyone who is unable to find it.

So, she took to Facebook – offering grass fed and grain fed meat from her ranch. “This time is really hard on everybody, so we just put our service, if you need meat, we’ve got some,” said Jump. She says it’s available for anyone who needs it, but they will have to pick it up. More information is available on Jump’s Facebook page.