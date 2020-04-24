New Mexico pushing for antibody tests to get clearer picture of COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the state tried to get a better understanding of how far COVID-19 has actually spread here, the push is on to get antibody tests for New Mexicans. TriCore Reference Laboratories is working to make those tests a reality in our state.

Unlike testing to see if you have coronavirus through a nasal swab, it can indicate whether you were infected at some point. “We know there’s intense interest in getting these tests available, we’ve been working on it for several weeks. I am far more committed to making sure we offer a test that’s very reliable and very accurate then I am trying to meet someone’s timeline,” said Chief Scientific Officer at TriCore Dr. David Grenache.

Dr. Grenache says the tests will hopefully be available by early May. However, that could change depending on data they are collecting through their experiments working with a company called Diasorin.

