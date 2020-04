New Mexico processes 19K new unemployment applications

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The number of New Mexicans filing for unemployment continues to rise.

The Albuquerque Journal is reporting that over the weekend, roughly 19,000 applications for unemployment were processed. This comes as the state begins handing out a $600 boost to weekly benefits.

Officials say at last check, 74,000 New Mexicans have been approved or recertified for unemployment.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources