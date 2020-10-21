New Mexico prepares backup hospital as hospitalizations rise

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tens of thousands of people across New Mexico received negative coronavirus test results Monday. It turns out, they were all a mistake.

The erroneous messages were sent out to 30,000 people statewide. Jen Stillions of Santa Fe was one of them. "I am just really concerned because I wonder how many people might be positive and tested recently and gotten this email/text and gone out and exposed other people," Stillions said.