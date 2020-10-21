New Mexico prepares backup hospital as hospitalizations rise

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, the state is working to ensure local hospitals do not run out of beds. Months ago, the Department of Health announced the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson in Albuquerque would be available to take overflow patients but so far it has not been needed. Now state officials say, they are preparing it to house patients if the need continues to grow. Right now, 81% of general hospital beds in New Mexico are occupied along with 71% of ICU beds.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss