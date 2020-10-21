New Mexico prepares backup hospital as hospitalizations rise

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – As the number of hospitalizations continues to rise, the state is working to ensure local hospitals do not run out of beds. Months ago, the Department of Health announced the old Lovelace Hospital on Gibson in Albuquerque would be available to take overflow patients but so far it has not been needed. Now state officials say, they are preparing it to house patients if the need continues to grow. Right now, 81% of general hospital beds in New Mexico are occupied along with 71% of ICU beds.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day