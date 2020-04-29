Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

New Mexico postpones bar exam in July

Coronavirus New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has postponed the bar exam over the public health emergency. The test is required for law school graduates and attorneys looking to practice law in the state. The court expects to reschedule the exam for September 9 and 10, although a date has not been finalized.

“The Court understands that for recent law school graduates this short delay is disappointing. However, rescheduling the bar examination is a prudent precautionary measure to ensure the exam can be conducted safely with proper social distancing for all of those who participate,” said Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura in a press release.

The bar exam is conducted twice a year in February and July. The Court says nearly 400 examinees were expected to take the test in July.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss