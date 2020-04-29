New Mexico postpones bar exam in July

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state Supreme Court has postponed the bar exam over the public health emergency. The test is required for law school graduates and attorneys looking to practice law in the state. The court expects to reschedule the exam for September 9 and 10, although a date has not been finalized.

“The Court understands that for recent law school graduates this short delay is disappointing. However, rescheduling the bar examination is a prudent precautionary measure to ensure the exam can be conducted safely with proper social distancing for all of those who participate,” said Chief Justice Judith K. Nakamura in a press release.

The bar exam is conducted twice a year in February and July. The Court says nearly 400 examinees were expected to take the test in July.

