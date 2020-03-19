1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders recreational facilities to close; restaurants, bars limited to takeout and delivery Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus

New Mexico positive COVID-19 cases reach 28

Coronavirus New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the latest coronavirus cases in New Mexico may have been a case of community spread.

That case is of a woman in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The Health Department says she has no known exposure at this point, but they are still investigating. Another case is a teen in Sandoval County.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued another round of orders to address the outbreak. Starting Thursday, shopping malls, gyms, movie theaters will shut down. Restaurants will be limited to take out or delivery only.

The governor also ordered limits on personal hygiene products and over the counter medicine to prevent hoarding. She’s urging people to stay calm. “Any emergency is difficult, this one is too, but panic doesn’t help us. Manage this in a way that enhances our ability to protect you,” Lujan Grisham said.

The state will add five more drive-thru testing locations. So far, more than 2,300 tests have been processed and returned results are expected on another 500 in the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞