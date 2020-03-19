New Mexico positive COVID-19 cases reach 28

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the latest coronavirus cases in New Mexico may have been a case of community spread.

That case is of a woman in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The Health Department says she has no known exposure at this point, but they are still investigating. Another case is a teen in Sandoval County.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued another round of orders to address the outbreak. Starting Thursday, shopping malls, gyms, movie theaters will shut down. Restaurants will be limited to take out or delivery only.

The governor also ordered limits on personal hygiene products and over the counter medicine to prevent hoarding. She’s urging people to stay calm. “Any emergency is difficult, this one is too, but panic doesn’t help us. Manage this in a way that enhances our ability to protect you,” Lujan Grisham said.

The state will add five more drive-thru testing locations. So far, more than 2,300 tests have been processed and returned results are expected on another 500 in the next 24 hours.