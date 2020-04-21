New Mexico photographers find ways to keep their business going

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Photographers are still finding ways to capture personal moments and major life accomplishments during the stay-at-home order. With wedding and graduation season around the corner, this is usually their busiest time of year. Photography companies are adjusting to keep business afloat and still serve the community.

“Financially, you have a forecast of what you’re going to make over the next few months, you’re no longer going to make that,” said Adrienne Acosta, owner of PlayOnLight Photography in Las Cruces.

Blooming Images, a photography company specializing in maternity and newborn photos in Albuquerque, said it started making gift cards available and tentatively planning Mothers’ Day shoots in May, to keep business running.

Many other businesses, like Kate Buckles Photography in Rio Rancho, are doing photos for families from the front porch, where photographers zoom in and taking photos of families on their porch, from at least ten feet away. PlayOnLight Photography is doing this for graduating seniors, giving teens who can’t walk at graduation in May a chance to put on their much-deserved caps and gowns.

“This is a time of year they’ll never forget and they’ll never get back,” Acosta said. “Your senior year is like your funniest year, you’re so anticipating prom, all your senior activities and they just ended so abruptly for these seniors. I just have a heart for them.”

For many photographers, it isn’t just about income but also the community. PlayOnLight Photography is only charging $10 for its senior porch portraits, hoping to make them available for families going through hard times.

Kate Buckles Photography is taking photos for free, with half of any donations going to Ann Silva’s Sewing Center, which is making masks for the community.

Jamie Jauriqui Photography is also taking porch portraits for free as part of the Front Door Project. Any donations go directly to help essential workers in New Mexico who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the Front Door Project has raised over $2,500.

