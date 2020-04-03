New Mexico photographers capture family life during coronavirus pandemic

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This is a time in history, you’ll never forget. New Mexico photographers are capturing it by taking family photos from afar.

‘Stay-at-home’ orders are a first for everyone. Now families are getting professional photos to always remember it. “Like the snapshot in time, this is going to be in history as something that has changed our world probably forever,” says photographer Kate Buckles.

From families creating new melodies to a woman and her best friend. Local photographers are creating a time capsule of New Mexico families during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I would love to see photos of my family smiling and knowing they’re ok, so just being able to do that for other people lifted my spirits,” says photographer Jen Stillions.

Inspired by a national movement, Stillions, a waitress, who recently lost her job, picked up her camera and began capturing moments of Santa Fe families on their front porches at no charge.

“I text them when I arrive and then I get out of my car and I stand a minimum of 20 feet back and wear a face mask,” Stillions says.

Buckles is doing the same thing in Albuquerque. “My job as a photographer is walking with families in all seasons of life and I never take for granted that,” Buckles says.

Except buckles is taking donations and those donations will go to Ann Silva’s Sewing Center, a 40-year-old business, that’s become a distribution hub for homemade facemasks.

“I just pray for this make a positive mark on those that are there on the firing lines make a difference in their lives,” says Steven Silva, Owner, Ann Silva’s Sewing Center.

From masks to photos, it’s clear the community is depending on each other. “We’re all home alone but we’re all in this together,” Buckles says

Stillions says she’s done 11 photo shoots so far and ten more are set up. Buckles has 60 sessions set up for this weekend.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources