New Mexico pet groomers busy fixing DIY ‘K9 COVID cuts’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People weren’t the only ones needing a haircut during the salon closures. Now that it’s warmer and doors are open for business, pet groomers in town are busier than ever fixing some rough DIY ‘K9 COVID cuts’ that owners tried to do themselves.

New Mexico’s pets are getting some much needed TLC now that grooming salons are open once again. “Very hairy matted dogs and some dogs, the owners are trying to cut their own dogs’ hair around the eyes,” explained Pamela Langford, owner of Dirty Dog Grooming in Albuquerque.

Langford is busier than ever trying to keep up, and she’s not alone. “It was like 100 calls-a-day, it was a lot of calls,” she said, upon reopening after her business shut down per the public health order.

Pet groomers across Albuquerque said they’re getting booked out through July and some in August. “A lot of them have stickers, or foxtails, in pretty bad shape,” said Langford of the animals coming through her shop.

Some pet owners attempted cutting their own pet’s hair themselves during the quarantine. An owner of a Pomeranian posted a before and after home hair cut on Instagram, saying, “Take it from Mash and wait until the professionals are back.”

Mash the Pomeranian before and after a home hair cut

“They look at Youtube, trying to say, ‘OK you could do this,'” Langford explained. “And then they bring them back to me and say, ‘Can you fix this?'”

People submitted before and after photos of their furry friends after a much-needed day at the salon. Dogs and cats looked please with their fresh summer looks.

Joe Martinez said he’s just as happy to hand his dog, Roxy, off to a professional. “She’s scared as it is so, and she’s a handful – she’s 75 pounds,” he explained. “And she loves Pamela here at Dirty Dogs so that helps out big time.”

With the summer heat kicking in, dogs like Roxy make a day at the spa look pretty good about now. Professional groomers, of course, don’t advise cutting your pet’s hair by yourself. Places like Dirty Dog Grooming and Petsmart are offering curbside check-in and pick-ups for pet appointments. Pamela runs a small shop and said she’s looking to hire another certified groomer to help out.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources