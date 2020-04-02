New Mexico parents giving kids home economic lessons

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With schools closed and activities canceled, some New Mexico parents are giving their kids a lesson in home economics.

A few nights ago, Destinee Sanchez put her five-year-old daughter Jazzelle in charge of homemade sopapillas. Jeannie’s sons Leandro and Isaiah are seen helping with dishes.

Lauryn’s mom had her create a menu and set the table and wash dishes.

