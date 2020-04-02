New Mexico parents giving kids home economic lessons

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With schools closed and activities canceled, some New Mexico parents are giving their kids a lesson in home economics.
A few nights ago, Destinee Sanchez put her five-year-old daughter Jazzelle in charge of homemade sopapillas. Jeannie’s sons Leandro and Isaiah are seen helping with dishes.
Lauryn’s mom had her create a menu and set the table and wash dishes.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- COVID-19 Testing Sites – New Mexico
- State Stay-at-Home ordered issued because of Coronavirus – New Mexico closures
- FAQ: What you need to know about the New Mexico ‘Stay-at-Home’ order
- New Mexico School Closings: What you need to know
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help people in need during coronavirus outbreak
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico