New Mexico pandemic restrictions end July 1

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that New Mexico will retire its color-coded, county-by-county system and all COVID health restrictions will be lifted July 1. According to the news release, all limitations on mass gatherings will be gone. Also, businesses, large events and organizations may operate at 100% capacity. Until July 1, all counties in the state will remain at the least restrictive Turquoise Level.

The state will continue to follow CDC guidelines for masks. According to the release, masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals, and businesses may continue to require masks for employees, customers or visitors, regardless of vaccination status, at their discretion.

“We will continue to work with vaccine providers in and outside of New Mexico to be sure that every single vaccination is counted,” said Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D in release. “We are grateful to all New Mexicans who have stepped up to receive their shots and who have called us to provide their data. We believe our level of immunity is in fact greater than 60 percent, including the immunity of those in our state who have had COVID-19 and have not been vaccinated, and those who have had a mild infection as well. For all practical purposes, we have met the governor’s 60 percent goal, and we need to keep up our efforts to increase vaccinations and enhance good public health practices throughout the summer.”

Gov. Lujan Grisham had wanted at least 60% of eligible New Mexicans to be vaccinated two weeks ahead of reopening. According to the release, as of midday June 18, NMDOH reports 59.4% of eligible New Mexicans have completed their COVID-vaccine series. The state says they are expecting more data from federal entities by Sunday. Officials expect those numbers will bring the state within its goal.

In a statement from the governor, she had hoped the vaccination numbers would have been higher by now. “The variants across the globe and in the U.S. present very serious risks to unvaccinated people, even young people. We all, each of us, have the power to stop the serious illnesses and deaths: Get your shot. It’s safe. It works. It’s that simple. Don’t wait for COVID to infect you or someone you love and wish you’d decided differently.”

As of June 14, New Mexico counties with the best rate of individuals that have completed their vaccination series, and helped pull the state to the 60% mark, are:

Los Alamos County: 81.5 percent

McKinley County: 77.9 percent

Taos County: 69.7 percent

Rio Arriba: 67.5 percent

Santa Fe County: 67 percent

Sandoval County: 65.6 percent

Cibola County: 64.2 percent

Bernalillo County: 62.2 percent

San Juan County: 61.7 percent

Guadalupe County: 60.9 percent

As of June 14, the New Mexico counties with the worst completed vaccination rates, and where risk of infection and illness are thus highest, are: