New Mexico organizations react to Red-Yellow-Green framework

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several organizations are expressing their enthusiasm regarding the state’s new public health order that will allow for additional day-to-day and commercial activities. Wednesday, the state of New Mexico announced its modified Red-Yellow-Green framework.

The framework includes a new least restrictive level where all categories of business can operate indoors with minimal occupancy limitations depending on the risk level of the activity. A county reaches this least restrictive level, known as the Turquoise Level when it meets key health criteria for two consecutive two-week periods and graduates out of the Red, Yellow, Green framework provided the virus remains suppressed. The framework assigns a risk level and a corresponding color to counties in New Mexico based on health metrics over a two-week timeframe.

New Mexico Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer issued the following statement:

“New Mexico’s hospitality and tourism industry has made incredible sacrifices throughout this pandemic in order to protect fellow New Mexicans. And because of those sacrifices, New Mexico can now truly look forward to the prospects of a reopened tourism economy. I hope this signals to the Legislature that tourism will and must come back. While today’s news is certainly a positive indicator that New Mexico is on the right track, there’s much more we need to do to recover our economy. Without substantial and targeted relief for the tourism industry, we are still looking at a lengthy timeline for full recovery. The $70 million tourism recovery package on the table this Legislative Session could substantially reduce that timeline by driving demand and stabilizing our tourism infrastructure and workforce. We must also continue to adhere to COVID-Safe Practices so we can continue to keep employees and customers safe and keep our businesses open.” Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer

University of New Mexico Athletic Director Eddie Nunez issued the following statement:

New Mexico United issued the following statement: