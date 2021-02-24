New Mexico organizations react to Red-Yellow-Green framework

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Several organizations are expressing their enthusiasm regarding the state’s new public health order that will allow for additional day-to-day and commercial activities. Wednesday, the state of New Mexico announced its modified Red-Yellow-Green framework.
The framework includes a new least restrictive level where all categories of business can operate indoors with minimal occupancy limitations depending on the risk level of the activity. A county reaches this least restrictive level, known as the Turquoise Level when it meets key health criteria for two consecutive two-week periods and graduates out of the Red, Yellow, Green framework provided the virus remains suppressed. The framework assigns a risk level and a corresponding color to counties in New Mexico based on health metrics over a two-week timeframe.
New Mexico Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer issued the following statement:
“New Mexico’s hospitality and tourism industry has made incredible sacrifices throughout this pandemic in order to protect fellow New Mexicans. And because of those sacrifices, New Mexico can now truly look forward to the prospects of a reopened tourism economy. I hope this signals to the Legislature that tourism will and must come back.
While today’s news is certainly a positive indicator that New Mexico is on the right track, there’s much more we need to do to recover our economy. Without substantial and targeted relief for the tourism industry, we are still looking at a lengthy timeline for full recovery. The $70 million tourism recovery package on the table this Legislative Session could substantially reduce that timeline by driving demand and stabilizing our tourism infrastructure and workforce. We must also continue to adhere to COVID-Safe Practices so we can continue to keep employees and customers safe and keep our businesses open.”Tourism Secretary Jen Paul Schroer
New Mexico United issued the following statement:
“We applaud Governor Lujan-Grisham for taking these important steps to reopen New Mexico. New Mexicans have proven that they can take the necessary steps to take care of one another. These efforts are translating into lower rates of spread and a safer state. As New Mexicans, it’s up to each of us to be responsible; reducing infection rates and making our state safer for every person. Today’s updates to the Statewide Public Health Order provide professional and collegiate sports with a safe return to play in our state. We will continue to partner with the Albuquerque Isotopes and the City of Albuquerque to ensure that every New Mexico United match is safe, and follows the Statewide Public Health Order and COVID-safe practices.
The people of our state must have positive mental outlets, and we must work together to build a better post-COVID New Mexico that keeps the mental, physical and emotional health of every New Mexican squarely in focus. Let’s continue to be vigilant so that every restaurant, entertainment venue, youth and college sporting event, and family gathering cautiously return to full capacity. Nothing is more important than community, and we look forward to continuing to be a part of this process in an intentional and safe way. Somos Unidos.”New Mexico United