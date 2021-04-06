Study: New Mexico one of the most COVID-restrictive states

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – While New Mexico continues to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases, it is still one of the most COVID-restrictive states. This is according to a new WalletHub study.

The website looked at 13 key metrics including whether restaurants are open, maks mandates, and workplace temperature screenings. Iowa is the least restrictive, it has a test-positivity rate of 6.7%. New Mexico, which has a much lower positivity rate of 2.5%, ranked 33.

Most of the states with the highest restrictions are still in the red, including New York and surrounding states. One exception is California, which is listed as one of the most restrictive but has a similar positivity rate to New Mexico.