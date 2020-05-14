New Mexico: One of 18 states with strict restrictions still in place as governor announces phase 1 of reopening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is one of 18 states with strict stay-at-home guidelines still in place, 32 states have reopened.

In Texas, restaurants are now allowed to have dine-in customers, people can go shopping in person, and movie theaters are open, all at limited capacity. New Mexico, however, is one of nine states in the soft reopening phase. Wednesday, the governor announced we would take the first step in reopening, but she is still encouraging people to stay home as much as possible.

“We’re going to continue to prohibit congregating in large groups, and numbers of people. We’re going to keep that tight and small, we’re going to be in our bubbles, of five,” said Governor Lujan Grisham.

The first phase of reopening will allow small retailers to open, and operate at 25% capacity, movie theaters, concert halls, and amusement parks will remain closed. Churches will also be allowed to operate at 10 percent capacity.

Wednesday morning traffic remained light along the freeways in Albuquerque, Sky News captured empty parking lots, and an airport that looked more like a ghost town.

While traffic paints an image that people are staying home, based on cell phone data, the New York Times estimates 60%t of New Mexicans were venturing out of their homes a couple of weeks ago. The Times estimates that the number was up to 65% last week.

In the same study, by the New York Times, Arizona saw the smallest increase in the number of people venturing out from their homes. Arizona’s governor announced this week his state will be reopening Friday.

New Mexico is middle-of-the-road in confirmed cases per capita, compared to other states, but more than half of our cases are in two counties, Mckinley and San Juan.

