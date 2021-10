[1] Man accused of killing wife released following court scheduling snafu A scheduling technicality in court has led to the release of a man accused of killing his wife earlier this year. Fifty-four-year-old Jerome Gutierrez is accused of beating his wife, Kristy Rivera, leaving her dead. In June, a detention hearing was not clearly set by two courts and without word from the district attorney's office, the suspect's attorney, or a judge. The 60-day deadline was missed, denying Gutierrez his right to a speedy hearing and leading to his release on GPS monitoring. Gutierrez's next hearing is set for October 14. The district attorney's office is trying to file an emergency order to get him back behind bars before then.

[2] Balloons vandalized on opening day of Balloon Fiesta Pilots are on alert after at least two balloons were vandalized before launch on the opening day of Balloon Fiesta. The balloons were grounded for repairs and were back in the air by Monday. Fiesta did not say which balloons were cut or how it appears the cuts were made. They say they know of at least two more balloons that were found sliced. Pilots got a briefing about the damage on Sunday morning. The Fiesta's security team says they are stepping up security measures.