New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase, and Dr. Michael Edwards will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 24 to discuss the approach to health equity as part of the vaccination rollout. KRQE News 13 will stream the webinar update live on this page.

Last week, the New Mexico Department of Health announced that it expanded into the next phase and that residents in Phases 1A, 1B, and 1C are now eligible to receive the vaccine. Phase 1C includes individuals 60 years-old and older and more essential workers including airline and airport staff, utility workers, food service personnel, media, banking, and legal staff, and oil and gas workers.

The state will still prioritize those in earlier phases.