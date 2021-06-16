New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

The deadline for the state to reach its 60% vaccination goal is approaching in order for New Mexico to fully reopen. The governor has stated that if 60% of eligible New Mexicans can get fully vaccinated, the state will reopen in July. As of Monday, June 14, only 49% of the entire state was fully vaccinated while June 17 is the critical date to get residents vaccinated as they will need two weeks after reaching the 60% vaccination date for vaccines to take full effect.

The governor’s office stated that as all counties are in the Turquoise Level, the state would remain at Turquoise Level requirements until it reaches the 60% vaccination rate plus two weeks. However, the governor’s office has stated that it is optimistic that the target will be reached this week.

In its latest push to reach that goal, the state has launched several incentives encouraging residents to get the vaccine. This week, anyone getting their second dose or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also get $100.

Additionally, the Vax 2 the Max Sweepstakes incentive program is offering $10 million in total prize money as well as prizes and awards to those who receive their vaccinations. The governor’s office said last week that nearly 400,000 New Mexicans had signed up for the sweepstakes.