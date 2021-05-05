New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

Last week, the state announced a change to New Mexico’s color-coded Red-to-Turquoise framework that now includes vaccination rates. The updated county map last week showed that the majority of the state was in the Turquoise level with no counties in the Red level.

As of April 30, the following health metrics used to determine a county’s risk level include:

A new per-capita rate of new COVID-19 cases of no greater than 10 per 100,000 inhabitants over the most recent 14-day reporting period.

over the most recent 14-day reporting period. An average positivity rate less than or equal to 7.5% over the most recent 14-day reporting period.

over the most recent 14-day reporting period. A county with a fully vaccinated rate at or above a target, beginning at 35% as of April 30 and increasing to 40% for the regularly scheduled map update on May 5, which will increase 5% every other week as more vaccinations are completed.

The New Mexico Department of Health and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham also previously announced that the state will graduate out of the color-coded county risk system and remove most pandemic-related restrictions on commercial activities when 60% of eligible New Mexicans have been fully vaccinated. State modeling projects estimate this to occur as early as the end of June.