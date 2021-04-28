New Mexico officials to provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase will provide a COVID-19 webinar update at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28. KRQE News 13 will stream the update live on this page.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans saying that people don’t need to wear masks outdoors unless they are in a large crowd of strangers. Dr. Scrase told KRQE News 13 that the CDC’s announcement is a glimpse at what’s to come for New Mexico including added benefits from widespread vaccinations.

Scrase also said the state is finalizing its plan to incorporate vaccine data and people with immunity from already having the virus into the state’s gating criteria. According to state data, about 9.5% of the population has had COVID-19 but that number does not include unconfirmed asymptomatic cases.

NMDOH indicates that more than 41% of New Mexicans are fully vaccinated.