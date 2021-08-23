New Mexico officials reminding people to order free at-home COVID tests

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The state is encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 as cases continue to rise. They are reminding people that you can have a test delivered to your home for free. All people need is a photo ID, email address and internet access. To order a test, visit https://learn.vaulthealth.com/nm/.

Last week, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced New Mexico will temporarily re-implement a statewide requirement for facemasks to be worn in all public indoor spaces, regardless of vaccinations status. The state will also enact new vaccination requirements related to private, public and charter school employees, hospital and health care workers, correctional and other congregate care facility employees, as well as those attending the upcoming New Mexico State Fair.

The changes to the state’s vaccine requirements only allow for a small number of exemptions. Those granted an exemption will be asked to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing under the state’s new public health order.

The latest changes to the state’s public health order mark the most significant series of new COVID-related restrictions since the state jettisoned the county-by-county color-coded reopening framework on July 1, 2021. The new mask mandate is slated to take effect starting Friday, August 20, and is so far slated to remain in effect until at least September 15, 2021.