New Mexico nursing homes begin distributing coronavirus vaccine

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those who work or live in New Mexico nursing homes are getting the Moderna vaccination. The New Mexico Department of Health says 15,000 people in assisted living or nursing homes will be getting the Moderna vaccine.

Pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will help to administer the shots which they started giving on Sunday. KRQE News 13 captured video at the Manzano Del Sol Village on Monday, which was among the first in the state to receive the vaccine.

The state says people will need two doses of the Moderna vaccine, one month apart. COVID-19 has been hitting the elderly especially hard.

According to the state’s Department of Health website, from December 14 through December 20, almost three-quarters of the deaths in the state were people 65 and older. Almost 30% of the deaths were people living in nursing homes. KRQE News 13 will have more on the vaccination program at 4 p.m.

