New Mexico nurses get show of support and appreciation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since the start of the pandemic, nurses have been on the frontlines dealing with the unthinkable. “With the amount of death we have seen with COVID, it’s a grief in solace,” said Gloria Doherty.

Doherty is a nurse practitioner at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center in Rio Rancho, comforting patients and helping families say goodbye to their loved ones virtually. For 50 years she’s helped people on their worst days.

“It’s nurses that are at the bedside 24/7,” said Doherty. She used to be able to sit and vent with her nursing family but now it’s all on their own. “It has been very isolating,” said Doherty.

“You always had that comradery to kinda vent about your shift, to discuss the things that bothered you, things that might have triggered you,” said Doherty.

With COVID, that just isn’t possible anymore. “It’s time for us to rally behind our nurses because they are breaking,” said Rachel Bevan. Bevan is the executive director of the New Mexico Nurse Practitioners Council and she knew she needed to step in and help.

The Nurse Practitioners Council teamed up with the New Mexico Nurse Association and sponsors to feed nurses all over the state. “It’s hard to see their expression but I can see their eyes cause everyone has masks on but I know there is a smile under there,” said Bevan.

Support and appreciation are the least they could do for men and women giving their hearts and soul to patients. “There’s hope at the end of this tunnel there’s light, there’s going to be a lot of PTSD afterwards,” said Doherty.

That group makes three to four drop-offs a week, twice a day. When putting together those meals, they are also trying to use local businesses to help support them through this pandemic as well.

Latest New Mexico Coronavirus News: