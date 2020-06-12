New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council to hold virtual 2020 conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Everyone has had to adjust life in some form as a result of COVID-19 and because of it, the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council is making their biggest conference of the year virtual. Family Nurse Practitioner Melissa Rietz discusses this year’s virtual conference and how it’s continuing education for all nurse practitioners.

To ensure the safety of all providers, the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council Conference has been moved to a virtual platform and will take place from August 2 through August 4. It is vital that the community stay the course during the pandemic to provide continuing education for all nurse practitioners.

Attendees will be able to view presentations live and for two weeks following the conference. Dr. Ann Katz is the keynote speaker who will present “Difficult Conversations: What NPs Need to Know”.

New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council is one of the first NP organizations to move to a virtual platform. For more information on the virtual conference, visit the New Mexico Nurse Practitioner Council’s website.

