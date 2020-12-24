New Mexico museums collect photos, written submissions for COVID Collections

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – From empty shelves at the grocery store to homeschooling, two New Mexico museums have spent the year documenting just how the coronavirus has changed our lives.

New Mexicans are expressing their feelings about 2020 and how the coronavirus has impacted their lives. The New Mexico History Museum in Santa Fe has been collecting written submissions since mid-April for their digital Quarantine Diaries Collection. “We’ve gotten poems and drawings and traditional narratives as well as less traditional vocabulary lists like words that are now in our lexicon that weren’t before as well as some graphic novels,” says Librarian, Kathleen Dull.

At the Albuquerque Museum, they’ve received more than 500 photos showcasing what has become our new normal.” There was quite a lot of imagery of empty shelving in the stores,” says Digital Archivist, Jill Hartke.

They aren’t just collecting photos for their Covid Collection, they’ve also received objects like homemade masks and even a coronavirus piñata from the local business Casa Piñata. “We’re all struggling but the creative ways that people are keeping their businesses afloat of make a living. that’s part of the whole story and what this whole year is showing us,” Hartke says.

Museum officials say the submissions and donations have slowed down as the pandemic has dragged on. But they want to encourage people to continue writing and taking photos as the vaccine is distributed and things begin to get back to normal.

“We can tell the story not only of how we entered this whole pandemic but also show the way we are coming out of it,” Hartke says. Because there is still such a long road ahead, there is no word yet on when these collections will be available to the public.

For information on how to submit your pictures, visit the Albuquerque Museum’s page on the City of Albuquerque’s website or email the Albuquerque Museum History Department at jhartke@cabq.gov. To submit written accounts email historylibrary@state.nm.us.

