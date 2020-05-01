New Mexico museums ask public to help make a record of life during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working from home, while homeschooling your kids, you will always remember this time in history. Now two New Mexico museums want you to share your stories to help future generations understand what happened.

A simple iPhone photo, will one day tell the story of the 2020 Coronavirus outbreak. “We have this rare opportunity to collect history as it is being lived,” says Kathleen Dull, New Mexico History Museum Librarian.

And it’s not just pictures, New Mexicans can describe in their own words, just how the pandemic has changed their everyday life. “I think it’s really important that an accurate picture of what our lives are like right now be available to people 50, 60 years from now,” says Jill Hartke, Digital Archivist, Albuquerque Museum.

The New Mexico History Museum is creating a collection of written accounts.”It doesn’t matter if they are informational or emotional like one paragraph or daily entries, we’re just looking for written account of people’s stories through this pandemic time,” Dull says.

While the Albuquerque Museum is collecting images that capture the impact of COVID-19. “There are a lot of photographs people are finding now from the flu epidemic in 1918. The last time that we may have seen something similar to this we weren’t in a position to collect as widely as we can right now,” Hartke says.

Both museums have put out an open call to the public to share their experiences. Officials say it’s just a small piece of a global effort. “Everybody is trying to make sure that the stories of their local communities their countries whatever their regions that those stories will be able to be told,” Hartke says.

They say whatever is documented now, will tell our story to the next generation. “It’s a way for everyone to get involved in writing the next history book,” Dull says. The pictures and written entries will become a part of the museum archives and will be available for viewing online.

For information on how to submit your pictures click here. To submit written accounts email historylibrary@state.nm.us

