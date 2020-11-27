New Mexico moving to color-coded reopening plan

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced Friday details on a color-coded tier system which will determine what businesses can begin to reopen moving forward. According to a news release from the governor’s office, the shift in the reopening framework comes after a two-week reset period that set more restrictions on businesses in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The new system goes into effect on Dec. 2. The state is expected to execute an amended public health order on Nov. 30 when the current public health order expires.

The new system will be broken down into three categories based on each county’s gating criteria: green, signifying medium risk, yellow, signifying high risk, and red, signifying very high risk. As of Friday, every county in the state, except for Los Alamos County falls into the red category.

“The county-by-county framework enables counties, and the businesses and nonprofits within their borders, to operate with fewer restrictions when they slow the spread of the virus and drive down test positivity rates,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in a news release. “It’s been a difficult year and an especially difficult past month. We must remain as vigilant as ever to contain and beat the virus; we also must look for ways to lessen the burden on our communities wherever possible, while never swerving from our top priority – protecting New Mexicans and saving lives.”

According to the same news release, the county-by-county framework will permit counties to operate under less restrictive public health measures when health metrics demonstrating the extent of COVID-19 spread and test positivity within those counties are met.

According to a news release, when a county fails to meet the specified metrics for a given level upon the biweekly update of the map, it will begin operating at the next most restrictive level within 48 hours and when a county meets the specific metrics for a less restrictive level, the county may begin operating at that level of restrictions upon the immediate effect of the department’s biweekly update of the map.

The two key health metrics that will be used to determine where a county sits within the tiered framework are pulled identified within the state’s gating criteria, the set of public health data points tracked and measured by the state Medical Advisory Team and others: The per-capita incidence of new COVID-19 cases and average COVID-19 test positivity over a statistically meaningful period of time.

The new color-coded system goes into effect next Wednesday and the map will be updated each Wednesday.



According to the news release, the following requirements remain in place statewide: