New Mexico moves into next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations, releases distribution plan

New Mexico healthcare worker receive the COVID-19 vaccine during Pfizer’s first rollout in the state.

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is moving into Phase 1B of the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort. The New Mexico Department of Health also announced Friday that it has released its distribution plan for Phases 1B, 1C, and 2 for the vaccine. The state says those in Phase 1A can continue to schedule vaccinations.

According to a news release, for those in Phase 1B, the vaccine will be available to New Mexicans in the following sequence:

Individuals 75 years of age and older

Individuals 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that place them at greater risk from COVID-19

Frontline essential workers who cannot work remotely

Vulnerable populations (residents of congregate care settings)

“DOH is pleased to release New Mexico’s vaccination plan – and to provide the clarity that New Mexicans seek about this critical effort,” said Dr. Tracie Collins in the same news release, Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health.

Dr. Collins will also host a remote news conference on Monday, January 11 to provide an update on the state’s vaccination distribution effort according to the news release.

To register for vaccination, visit cvvaccine.nmhealth.org and NMDOH will notify registrants when the vaccine is available. NMDOH also announced this week a DOH hotline that offers support for questions surrounding vaccine registration. New Mexicans who have questions or need support with the registration process can dial 1-855-600-3453, press option 0 for vaccine questions, and then option 4 for tech support.

Up Next: