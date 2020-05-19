Live Now
New Mexico mayors urge public to wear masks

Coronavirus New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico mayors are asking you to join them in protecting the public from coronavirus by wearing face masks. Hobbs, Ruidoso and Clovis mayors made these PSA’s. You can show your support by posting a picture of yourself wearing a mask using the hashtags #AllTogetherNM and #MaskUp.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

