New Mexico mayors urge public to wear masks

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico mayors are asking you to join them in protecting the public from coronavirus by wearing face masks. Hobbs, Ruidoso and Clovis mayors made these PSA’s. You can show your support by posting a picture of yourself wearing a mask using the hashtags #AllTogetherNM and #MaskUp.
New Mexico Coronavirus Resources
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico
- Tracking Coronavirus in Navajo Nation
- Trendline Charts: New Mexico Coronavirus Cases by County, by Day
- COVID-19 case by state, global statistics, maps
- COVID-19 Projections: when will coronavirus be over?
- COVID-19 Testing Sites
- New Mexico’s Public Health Emergency Order
- Essential & Non-Essential Business Operations
- Phone numbers, websites to know during COVID-19
- Donate Blood
- Job changes due to coronavirus – Here’s what you need to know
- Jobs: These businesses are looking to hire due to coronavirus
- How to help during coronavirus
- Resource for New Mexico Seniors
- New Mexico School Meal Sites