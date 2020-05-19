New Mexico mayors urge public to wear masks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Memorial Day weekend is coming up and while most would typically spend the weekend at public services to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, the pandemic and statewide ban on mass gatherings is forcing a change of plans.

The American Legion Post 49 usually holds a Memorial Day service called Post Everlasting Ceremony. Typically, people gather inside the post while they honor members who have passed away and those who lost their lives serving the country. This year, Post 49 is doing what they can to still hold the ceremony during the pandemic.