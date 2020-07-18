New Mexico mayors send letter to governor over indoor dining restrictions

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexico mayors are appealing to the governor, to roll back the restrictions on indoor dining.
Las Cruces Mayor Ken Miyagishima and Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway sent a letter this week, saying many of their cities’ restaurants are on the verge of permanent closure. The letter argues that local restaurants have been exemplary in adopting COVID-safe practices, and should be allowed to operate with reduced capacity.
