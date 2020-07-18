New Mexico mayors send letter to governor over indoor dining restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials with the Public Education Department explained to lawmakers Friday how they're going to make sure kids get the education they deserve this school year given the challenges the state is facing. A lot of people are still asking if they have the supplies they need.

"We think that it's essential to get kids back to as much safe in-person learning as fast as we can, as soon as the public health conditions allow for it. We think that that's crucial because we know how important it is for all of our kids to have access to high-quality learning opportunities. These are long term investments," said Ryan Stewart, Secretary for the PED.