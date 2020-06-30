New Mexico man delivers necessities to those in need on Navajo Nation

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The Navajo Nation has been one of the hardest-hit places in the nation for the coronavirus. Now, a New Mexico man is doing what he can to help the people who have nowhere else to turn.

“We have to work together as humanity,” says Wayne Wilson. That’s what he’s been doing since March when the coronavirus started to get worse in the Navajo Nation.

“Help our family members out on the Navajo Nation who are in dire need of food, toiletries, and personal hygiene, water,” Wilson says. One of those families was in Rock Point, Arizona.

Wilson says an elderly woman was living in a house with no running water or electricity with her daughter and grandchildren. That’s a common problem he sees in the area. He took it upon himself to bring them freshwater and even fixed their truck. “Some of these families, they don’t want to go out because they don’t want to get themselves contaminated or infected by COVID-19,” he says.

Based in Gallup, Wilson says he gets a lot of his supplies from the local food bank and from Albuquerque. While the Navajo Nation continues to be one of the most infected areas in the country, Wilson says he’s careful. “I’ve come across some people who are infected by COVID-19 and like I said, I just drop the stuff off and I tell the family members what they need to do to keep it clean,” he says.

Regardless of the risk, Wilson says every trip is worth it. “That’s part of the reason I’m doing this is just giving back to the community,” he says.

Wilson says he doesn’t do this alone and works with other people to help bring supplies to the Navajo Nation. He’s hoping to turn this into a non-profit someday.

