New Mexico man creates Coronavirus themed parodies

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man is turning to music to pass time during the ‘stay-at-home’ order. He’s turning well-known songs into coronavirus-themed parodies to spread some laughter and sound advice. He talks about everything from masks, to toilet paper and even rubbing alcohol.

Some of the songs consist of lyrics like, “Maskmaker, mask-maker, make me a mask. I can’t find one,” and “Behold and praise, the golden rolls,” in reference to toilet paper.

Jim Terr who lives in Las Vegas says he started writing parodies in the ’80s. They were mainly political, then came the coronavirus.

He started the recent songs about two weeks ago and has composed five songs so far. Terr says he doesn’t have a formal musical background, just likes to come up with ways to express what he’s thinking.

“It’s kind of a way to get things out of my system and it’s very easy for me to write the songs, I almost right them in my sleep sometimes. But, some of these took like half an hour to write some of them took like ten minutes to write,” he said.

The first parody he wrote regarding the current health crisis was called “My Corona,” using the song “My Sharona” by The Knack. Terr said he has friends to assist him with the harmony and background vocals.

You can view all of Terr’s videos on his Facebook page.

