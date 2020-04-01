New Mexico make-up artist describes battle with COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local makeup artist who has made a name for herself in the film industry in New Mexico is now battling coronavirus. She’s warning others how difficult the virus is, both physically and mentally.

“I felt like my body didn’t know how to fight it. And that’s why I was so exhausted and in pain but not in an achy flu kind of way and my body was just fighting, a true beast. And it really did feel like an elephant was sitting on my chest,” said Ashlynne Padilla.

In January as she was one of the make-up artists on the set of Disney’s Stargirl. She said she got back from a trip to Los Angeles earlier this month and wasn’t showing any symptoms at first, until she came down with a fever, then a cough.

She said she got tested on the sixteenth and didn’t get results for almost a week. But as a healthy 38-year old woman, she says this is not something to mess around with.

“Before I was even diagnosed I thought there’s no way that anyone with any kind of immune depressed body or anybody even a little bit older could survive it. I really do believe that it’s that bad,” Padilla said.

She says sunlight and steam from hot showers have given her comfort as she’s battled the virus. Saying she self quarantined as soon as she got back from her trip.

Padilla’s boyfriend has been caring for her. While healthy, he too has self quarantined.

