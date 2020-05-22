New Mexico little leagues address refund policies

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Like so many little leagues across the country, Los Lunas’ league never even started this spring. Unlike a lot of other leagues, parents are not getting a full refund.

The family that reached out about this wanted to stay anonymous to avoid any backlash in Los Lunas. They believe the Enchanted Little League has some explaining to do.

“Who has $80 just to throw away? I know I don’t,” the anonymous tipster asked. “I don’t think that’s right because they didn’t play the season and I think they should get all of their money back.”

This person’s family paid $178 for two players in the Enchanted Little League. After the league announced its season was canceled, they were told they wouldn’t be getting $80 of it back.

In a letter to parents, league officials said they’re keeping $40 from each player to keep the league afloat, covering maintenance costs and that the league will still end up taking a big hit this year.

“That was a number we came up with that we can still have enough funds available to continue to operate as a league with the annual expenses that we have,” Enchantment Little League President Kevin Riley said. “Next year, some equipment purchases might have to be, you know, limited, and some stuff like that, and we know all the leagues around are having to make some sacrifices.”

The league president added that players will still get their jerseys that the league already bought and that they hope to have a fall season. “Just so there’s some community support these players can come back to,” Riley stated.

KRQE News 13 also reached out to other leagues across Albuquerque to talk about their refund policies. West Mesa Little League is offering full refunds for the kids aging out of the league and is crediting everyone else for next season.

Zia Little League said it’s optimistic they’ll still have a season but is also working on a refund policy. Little League International canceled the Little League World Series but has given local leagues the green light to play as long as they follow their local health orders.