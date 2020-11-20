New Mexico lawmaker concerned about impact of grocery closures in small towns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A state lawmaker says recent grocery store closures could drastically affect residents in small New Mexico towns. KRQE News 13 told you about closures in Roswell, Carlsbad, and Hobbs caused by too many rapid responses. That led to long lines at other locations.

Carlsbad has only three main grocery stores and a Walmart, much fewer than larger cities like Albuquerque or Santa Fe. Representative Cathrynn Brown (R-Carlsbad) worries with those closures, people could have a hard time buying groceries or getting prescriptions filled.

“When you have to wait hours and hours in line at the two stores that are still open, some people, they just can’t do it; Physically they can’t do it. I think mentally, it’s taking a toll on people. It feels like we’re living in Russia right now,” said Rep. Brown.

Rep. Brown is calling on the state to work with the stores to develop a reopening plan and re-examine its rapid responses gating criteria.