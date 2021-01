NEW MEXICO (KRQE) - While most of the state remains in the red with an infection rate too high to reopen, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham did deliver some positive news on Thursday. The governor points out 11 counties have positivity rates below 10%, which is inching closer to the 5% threshold. Union County has reached the yellow level and Harding County is the lone county in green.

"We really want to celebrate that we're getting testing done, we're stopping the rate of infection, which means we're stopping spread and we're creating that balance between managing in the virus, with the virus present, but introducing some risk. So, great job," the governor said in a press conference Thursday.