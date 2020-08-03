New Mexico launches helpline for emotional support during pandemic

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state announced a talk line for those facing challenges or anxiety during the pandemic. Trained staff will be available 24/7 for anyone who calls and the staff will provide assistance and referrals. The campaign is aimed at individuals impacted by COVID-19 including older adults, individuals who have tested positive or are waiting on results and New Mexico’s Native American population.

“With the pandemic creating chaos in the lives of so many people, it is especially important to let New Mexicans know that they are not alone and that it is normal to feel anxious and worried. We want them to know they can confidentially reach out to talk to someone anytime and anyplace. We want individuals to have the information and skills to help them not only during this time but in the future,” said BHSD director, Neal A. Bowen, Ph.D. in a press release Monday.

If you need immediate assistance, referrals, and someone to talk to in times of overwhelming feelings call the Talk Helpline at:

1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474)