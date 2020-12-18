New Mexico Insurance Office: COVID-19 vaccinations must be free of charge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Office of the Superintendent of Insurance reports that all health insurance providers operating in the state have been directed to cover the cost of COVID-19 vaccinations and related services at no cost to a patient. Every major medical plan must cover any costs associated with taking the COVID-19 vaccine for every covered New Mexican.

In a press release, the OSI states that patient cost-sharing, co-insurance, co-payments, and deductibles cannot be applied regardless of whether or not the provider giving the vaccine is in a health plan’s network. The order requires all health plans to immediately comply with the order.

The OSI reports that providers are into permitted to charge patients or insurers for any vaccine, as the vaccines were purchased using federal funds. Providers can charge a fee to cover the costs of administering the vaccine, but the charge can’t be passed to patients and providers can’t charge a patient for the office visit.

The office explains that the charges must be billed to the health plan. Additionally, uninsured patients can’t be denied access to the vaccine and providers who serve those who are uninsured can be reimbursed through the CARES Act’s Provider Relief Fund.

According to the press release, individuals who are told they must pay for a COVID-19 vaccination or for the costs of administering the vaccine should immediately report the issue to the OSI’s COVID-19 Health Insurance Hotline at 1-833-415-0566. The OSI encourages all New Mexicans to get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them.

