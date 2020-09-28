New Mexico in the red when it comes to COVID-19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico is now in the red when it comes to the spread of COVID-19. Just last week, New Mexico was yellow in COVID exit strategy’s map which means caution warranted. Monday, the map shows New Mexico in red meaning trending poorly.

As for what’s driving this, the map shows New Mexico now has 80 cases per million; in comparison, last week, that number was just 56. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase says it would have to drip to 40 cases per million for New Mexico to be in the green. That translates into 84 new cases per day but that could take some time to get to.

“It is not going to disappear, and as we move more into indoor environments we are going to see that we have additional risk and we need to deal with that,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said.

The test positivity rate has risen to 2.8 percent up from 2.1 percent last week. However, it still remains low, falling with the state’s gating criteria. You’ll also notice some states that were previously green have also risen to a more cautioned category including New York.