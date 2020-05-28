New Mexico Humanities Council announces grant funding

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Humanities Council is accepting applications for emergency grant funding for local nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The council has already distributed more than $250,000 in aid as part of the CARES Act approved by Congress. Nonprofits can get up to $7,500 and the grants will be awarded until the stimulus funds run out.

NMHC says that it encourages submissions from all parts of the state and from organizations that create access to humanities resources for underrepresented communities and populations. For more information on eligibility or to apply, click here.