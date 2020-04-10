New Mexico Human Services Dept. to provide supplemental SNAP payment to households for March, April

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department has announced that it is distributing an enhanced payment of Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) to households that did not get the maximum SNAP benefits in March and April.

The additional SNAP payment is meant to provide relief to families who were impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Those who are eligible include current SNAP customers who received less than the maximum SNAP benefit for March and/or April.

“HSD is doing everything in its power to ensure New Mexicans will not go hungry during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Karmela Martinez, director of HSD’s Income Support Division. “These additional SNAP benefits are intended to help alleviate some of the social and economic stresses caused by the pandemic.”

These individuals will receive the new payment in addition to their existing benefits starting on April 12, 2020. SNAP benefits are determined by the size of a household and net income amount.

Net income amount is determined by taking the household’s gross income and subtracting allowable deductions such as housing, utilities, childcare costs, and medical expenses. The net monthly income is then multiplied by 30%.

This number is subtracted from the maximum monthly allotment. The remaining amount is the total allotment for household size.

