New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for January

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Services Department of New Mexico reports that state households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of January. The announcements come as the state continues its fight and response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As people across New Mexico continue to struggle during the pandemic we are grateful to provide additional food assistance to those in need,” said Karmela Martinez in a news release, director of the Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “New Mexico families need support.”

According to a news release from the Human Services Department, emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size. New Mexicans already receiving SNAP benefits do not have to take any action to receive these additional food benefits as they will be placed directly on their EBT cards.

Recipients with a regular issuance date of Jan. 1 through 9, will receive a supplement on Jan. 9, and recipients with a regular issuance date of Jan. 10 through Jan. 30, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

According to the same news release, since March of 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP food benefit for their household size have received an increase bringing their food benefits to the maximum amount each month, and increases were made to help reduce food insecurity during the pandemic.

New Mexicans seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can do so online at yes.state.nm or over the phone at 1-800-283-4465. Those who are newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

Maximum monthly allotment per household size:

