New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for February

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Human Services Department of New Mexico reports that state households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of February. The announcements come as the state continues its fight and response to the pandemic.

“We are grateful to continue to provide additional food assistance to those in need during the ongoing public health crisis,” said Karmela Martinez in a news release, director of the Income Support Division which administers the SNAP program, formally known as food stamps. “These emergency SNAP benefits help many New Mexican families keep food on the table.”

The additional benefits will go directly onto EBT cards and SNAP recipients do not need to take additional actions. According to a news release, SNAP recipients with a regular issuance date of Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, will receive a supplement on Feb. 6, 2021, and recipients with a regular issuance date of Feb. 7 to Feb. 28, will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

The department also says since March of 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP food benefit for their household size have received an increase bringing their food benefits to the maximum amount each month to reduce food insecurity during the pandemic.

The department says those seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can apply online at yes.state.nm.us or by phone at 1-800-283-4465.

