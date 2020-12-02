New Mexico households to receive extension of SNAP benefits for December

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Human Services Department of New Mexico reports that state households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits will receive the maximum amount for their household size for the month of December. This comes as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Human Services Department, the emergency assistance will increase a household’s monthly benefit up to the maximum food benefit amount for their household size. Those who receive SNAP benefits don’t need to take any action as the additional food benefits will be placed directly on their EBT cards.

Recipients with a regular issuance date of Dec. 1 through Dec. 12 will receive a supplement on Dec. 12. 2020. Those with a regular issuance date of Dec. 13 through Dec. 30 will receive their benefits and the supplement on their regular issuance date.

According to the Human Services Department, since March 2020, SNAP households that were not already receiving the maximum SNAP food benefit for their household size have received an increase bringing their food benefits to the maximum amount each month. Increases were made in order to help reduce food insecurity for New Mexicans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those seeking to apply for SNAP benefits can do so online at yes.state.nm or over the phone at 1-800-283-4465. Those who are newly approved SNAP recipients will be eligible for the supplemental benefit.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – SNAPOct. 1, 2020 – Sept. 30, 2021 Household Size Maximum SNAP Monthly Allotment 1 $204 2 $374 3 $535 4 $680 5 $807 6 $969 7 $1,071 8 $1,224 + Each Additional Person +$153

Latest New Mexico News: