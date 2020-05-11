New Mexico hospitals to receive $66M to aid in fight against COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Monday that state hospitals will receive a Medicaid rate increase of up to 50%, an estimated $66 million in additional payments to help provide assistance due to losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase will continue throughout the national emergency.

“New Mexico Medicaid health care providers are on the front lines — carrying out heroic work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sec. David Scrase, M.D. in a press release. “We want all those who put themselves at risk to serve our most vulnerable New Mexicans to have the additional financial support they need during the crisis.”

The New Mexico Medical Assistance Division got approval from the Centers fro Medicare and Medicaid services to provide a rate increase to hospitals across the state. Prior to April 1, 2020 ,the Medicaid program will increase reimbursement for inpatient hospital stays by 12,4% and will increase reimbursement for Intensive Care Unit stays by 50% for the duration of the public health emergency.

In addition to the rate increases, the Medicaid agency has pressed out $35 million in hospital payments ahead of schedle and has released $46.2 million in new Medicaid payments in an attempt to assist nursing facilities prevent the spread of COVID-19 among employees and residents.