New Mexico hospitals explain financial impact of COVID- 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Furloughs, pay cuts, and reduced hours. Hundreds of hospital workers in New Mexico are no longer working, as hospitals lose millions and struggle to survive during this pandemic. Hospital officials say the challenge is balancing the resources needed to care for their sickest patients against the economic impact of postponed visits and canceled elective surgeries.

On March 25, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham amended the state’s public health order to eliminate elective medical procedures. Tuesday, Christus St. Vincent in Santa Fe put 300 staff members on temporary leave for at least 90 days. According to their three-month projections, their net revenues will continue to be down approximately $10 million each month.

Over in Farmington, San Juan County Regional Medical Center has limited its staff to emergency and urgent care services only, hospital leadership has also agreed to take a pay cut. “Furloughed employees will retain their benefits and will be subject to a return to work when volumes return to normal levels after the pandemic,” says CEO Jeff Bourgeois.

Lovelace officials tell us they’ve reduced hours and cut pay for 15% of their staff, that’s expected to last 90 days. UNM hospital says they haven’t had any furloughs or layoffs but they say they’ve had to postpone more than 700 elective surgeries and another 200 at Sandoval Regional Medical Center. They say it’s too early to discuss any potential losses.

Presbyterian tells us despite 70% fewer surgeries, through April 30, staff pay will not be affected.

Wednesday morning the union representing hospital and healthcare workers says they’ll be protesting outside UNM Hospital saying the hospital hasn’t addressed serious concerns bout working conditions during the pandemic and access to PPE.

