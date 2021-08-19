New Mexico hospital leaders to address latest increase in COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Leaders from New Mexico’s major metro-area hospitals are expected to address the latest surge in COVID-19 patients this morning. KRQE News 13 will livestream a news conference of the discussion on this page starting around 10:30 a.m.

The latest hospital Q&A comes as New Mexico has seen a dramatic increase in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients this week. On Monday, the state registered 304 people in the hospital with COVID-19. By Tuesday, that number grew to 341 people. As of Wednesday, 353 people were in New Mexico hospitals with COVID-19.

Experts from the University of New Mexico Hospital, Presbyterian and Lovelace Health System will take part in the Thursday news conference. According to a news release, the doctors will address “COVID-19 hospitalization rates and trends and updates on the latest evidence.”