New Mexico high school basketball coach dies from coronavirus

MAGDALENA, N.M. (KRQE) – A community is mourning the death of a New Mexico High School Basketball coach who passed away from the coronavirus.

The family says 42-year-old Marcus Piño had trouble breathing a week and a half ago before taking himself to the hospital. He later tested positive for COVID-19 and died on Thursday.

Piño was the Boys Basketball Coach at Alamo Navajo High School where he became the first coach to lead the Cougars to back-to-back state tournaments. While Piño was passionate on the basketball court, his family will remember him for his heart off of the court.

“He was just loving. He just loved everyone. He cared about everyone especially his family,” Marcus’ younger brother Ira Piño Jr. said. Pino leaves behind two sons, three daughters, a granddaughter, and a fiancé.

