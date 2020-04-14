New Mexico healthcare workers adopt new routines at home to keep family safe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – When New Mexico healthcare workers leave work to come home, there’s the possibility they could be carrying COVID-19. It’s why many are making big changes to keep their loved ones at home safe.

On her days off, Virginia Harvey’s typical routine in the time of the coronavirus is like that of most parents.

“I wake up, feed everybody breakfast,” said Harvey. “Then at 9 o’clock in the morning we start math and reading.”

When she’s not at home, she’s an ER doctor at Presbyterian in Santa Fe. When she and her husband — also an ER doctor — come home, they take extra measures to keep their children safe.

“When I am at work, the leaving to go to work from here is the same. Coming home from work is a little bit more involved.,” said Dr. Harvey. “I have to sneak through the back door because I don’t want to give them a hug and kiss before I’m showered.”

They have to take off their shoes and spray them with Lysol at the door. They change in a separate room and shower right away, while clothes immediately go into the guest house washing machine.

“Then when everything is clean and disinfected, then I can go and say hi to everybody,” said Harvey, who also says her young children are starting to adjust with their new routine.

Local nurse practitioner Michelle Peacock follows a similar pattern at home. However, for one of her colleagues, it’s a much different situation.

“My friends and I fear spreading that COVID to our families,” said Peacock. “I have a friend who has a travel trailer, she has an older mom living with her and so she’s decided to live in the travel trailer while she’s taking care of these patients.”

Another nurse practitioner, Gloria Doherty, works with COVID-positive patients and has also made changes.

“I have a significant other who I will not see until COVID has curtailed because he is immuno-suppressed so we are basically living separately right now. Puts a strain on any relationship,” said Doherty. “Once I go back to the medical ICU, I will have my son out of the house as well to go live with his girlfriend because I won’t take the risk of bringing it home to them.”

As New Mexico’s ‘front line’ continues to serve, they say they’re thankful for everyone who is social distancing.

“Our ER volumes have been down since the social distancing has been implemented and it’s really given us all, everyone who works in healthcare, the opportunity to prepare for the surge that should be coming in the next 2-3 weeks,” said Harvey. “As a physician and as a parent, I really just want to thank everybody for doing their part to keep us all healthy.”

Dr. Harvey says she and her co-workers are able to change into different scrubs before they head home and have their others laundered there at the hospital.