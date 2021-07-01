New Mexico Health Secretary to step down

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dr. Tracie Collins, who has served as the New Mexico Health Secretary for eight months, will return to the University of New Mexico at the end of July. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham appointed Collins in November of 2020. In February of 2021, the Senate approved Collins’ confirmation.

“I am grateful to my colleagues at the Department of Health and to the governor for her faith in me,” said Dr. Collins in a news release. “Our partnership has been the foundation of an incredibly successful vaccination drive. I’m proud of the work we’ve done to protect New Mexicans, especially with our emphasis on equity and reaching underserved populations. Although it’s time for me to return to my academic career, I look forward to continuing to work hand in hand with the governor and her administration to enhance public health throughout our state.”

Before working for the NMDOH, Collins worked for UNM as dean of the College of Population Health. Human Services Secretary David Scrase, M.D., will step in to lead NMDOH.