New Mexico health secretary to provide COVID-19 vaccine update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Secretary-Designate of the New Mexico Department of Health Dr. Tracie Collins will host a remote news conference at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec.15 to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort. KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference live on this page.

Santa Fe hospital Christus St. Vincent was the first hospital in New Mexico to receive the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, less than 24 hours after the vaccine’s manufacturer Pfizer-BioNTech started distributing it on Sunday. A spokesman for St. Vincent said the hospital was among the first of about 145 hospitals in the country to receive shipments of the vaccine on Monday.

Other New Mexico hospitals such as Lovelace Health System, the University of New Mexico Hospital, and Presbyterian are expected to receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments in the coming days.

